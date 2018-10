Oktoberchansen

”We are honored to stand with OIN as an active participant in its program to protect against patent aggression in core Linux and other important OSS technologies” – Microsoft 2018

”The Linux kernel violates 42 Microsoft patents. The Linux graphical user interfaces run afoul of another 65. The Open Office suite of programs infringes 45 more. E-mail programs infringe 15, while other assorted FOSS programs transgress 68”. – Microsoft 2007